St Andrews golf hub opening goes with a swing

Golfers travelled from all corners of the UK for the launch of a hub aimed at boosting involvement for the disabled.

The Scottish Disability Golf & Curling charity opened its first hub last weekend at the St Andrews Indoor Golf Centre, with disabled golfers attending from as far afield as Wales, England and across Scotland to be there.

The hub has been set up to create a positive environment to encourage people with a disability to enjoy the game.

Appropriate access, friendly and helpful staff and qualified instructors with experience of delivering coaching to a range of disabilities will be on hand.

There was plenty for the golfers to get their teeth into, with golf at the centre teeing off the weekend for two groups on the trackman simulators while a small group of youngsters receiving tuition from the pro.

Day two saw the charity host a ‘Sticks & Stones’ competition,where a game of golf was arranged at St Michaels Golf Club and a curling session was held at the Kinross Curling Rink.

The individual winner at St Mikes was Derek Milne of Upper Largo and the team winners at Kinross were Donald Watson of Glenrothes, Vicki Seivright of Kirkcaldy and Jim Gales of Springfield.

A second hub will be launched on January 31 at the Elmwood Golf Club near Cupar, where PGA Students from Elmwood’s College and members of the Elmwood Golfing Society, will provide some tips and tuition for golfers with disabilities.