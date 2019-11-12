St Andrews manage to edge out Manchester

Manchester Met..................13

University of St Andrews.....17

Saints were in action this week when they travelled to Manchester to take on Manchester Met in a tough looking BUCS Premier League match.

The town side has been at its ruthless best in the pool this season but the trip to meet Met was always likely to prove a more difficult fixture than many they’ve played.

For the first time this season Saints did not opening the scoring as Man Met converted a deflected outside shot to take the early lead.

Saints came straight back into though with multiple goals from Sarah Kreiser and Ruby Versfeld as Saints moved into a 6-3 lead at the end of the first period.

Saints pulled further ahead at the half with Kate Mackie getting in on the gaols as the scored moved on to 10-4.

The second half was not as straight forward as Saints would have expected as Man Met came back into things and narrowed the gap to 14-10 at the end of the third period.

Saints, however, steadied the ship and closed the game out comfortably with the final score of 17-13.

This win consolidates Saints position at the top of the Premier league and they make another trip to Manchester next week as they take on University of Manchester in game

In Scottish action Saints Womens 1A team faced a tricky trip to Stirling in a top of the table clash.

The game lived up to the hype as both teams traded goals as the play swung from one end of the pool to the other.

Amelia Downs scored early for Saints as the first period ended tied 1-1.

The second period was also a tight affair as Caitlin Boyne, Amelia Fletcher and Brynn Walsh gave Saints a narrow 4-3 lead at the half.

The game was now heating up and two more goals from Brynn Walsh gave Saints a narrow 6-5 lead with one period left.

Saints looked as though the contest was slipping away from them as Stirling went ahead 7-6 late in the match.

But the side is made of stern stuff and came back late on.

Saints were not done and Aithne Lawrence gave them a well deserved equaliser with seconds to spare at the game ended 7-7.

The return match between these teams could go a long way to determining who will win the Scottish 1A this season.

Teams:

Saints v Manchester Met - Bailey Meyer, Sarah Kreiser, Kate Mackie,Bekah Kaufman, Caitlin Donnelly, Meg Hedrick, Lauren Charter, Ruby Versfeld and Rylan Scott.

Saints 1A v Stirling - Maya Srinivasan, Amelia Fletcher, Caitlin Boyne, Lidia Toth, Brynn Walsh, Amelia Downs, Maya Weerasinghe, Kiki Szemraj and Aithne Lawrence.