St Andrews retain Premier League title

The St Andrews Women’s Water Polo first team completed a remarkable Premier North campaign with a comfortable 27-2 home victory over Newcastle.

Going into the game the Saints knew that a ninth win in ten games would be enough to see them crowned Premier League Champions for the second year running.

Saints started quickly with early goals from Sarah Kreiser, Ruby Versfeld and Meg Hedrick giving the Saints a 8-0 lead at the end of the opening period.

The goals continued to flow as Saints opened up a 15-2 lead at the half.

The second half was pretty much the same story with Saints taking the win 27-2.

Captain Ruby Versfeld top scored with 11 goals followed by Sarah Kreiser with 7.

Meg Hedrick, Caitlin Donnelly, Lauren Charter and Bekah Kaufman were all on target for Saints. Focus now turns towards retaining the National Championship.

Saints were: Meyer, Charter, Donnelly, Kaufman, Hedrick, Mackie, Versfeld and Kreiser.