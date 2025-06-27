St Andrews rower turns in sensational performance on debut at Henley Regatta

The University of St Andrews Boat Club is celebrating its first ever Henley Women’s Regatta win, thanks to a sensational performance from a rower with less than 12 months experience.

With over 2000 competitors from across the UK and around the world, the regatta showcased elite talent on the iconic stretch of the River Thames.

The standout moment of the weekend - and a historic milestone for the club - came from Saints Sport Scholar, Hansine Marshall, in the Bernard and Pauline Churcher Cup for Aspirational Single Sculls.

Hansine, with less than 12 months of rowing experience, delivered a sensational performance to become the first-ever University of St Andrews athlete to win at Henley Women’s Regatta.

Hansine receiving the trophy, with Lewis McCue, director of rowing (Pic: Submitted)

Ranked eighth after the time trials, she demonstrated remarkable resilience and tactical prowess, using her coastal sculling experience and strength to power through the wind in the final rounds. After a commanding second-round win, she came from behind in the quarter-final, semi-final, and final to secure victory - each time overtaking her opponents in the second half of the race. Her triumph, achieved in the club’s Wintech single “Emmeline Reed,” marks a defining moment in St Andrews rowing history, and stands as a testament to her grit and the legacy of those who have helped shape the club.

Hansine, a postgraduate MSc student in Artificial Intelligence, began rowing in September after joining the university. She was introduced to the sport through the Saints Rowing Talented Athlete programme and has quickly made a name for herself.

St Andrews fielded its largest squad in recent years at Henley Women’s Regatta, with 18 student-athletes competing across five events.

Hansine said: "I’m very grateful to have had the opportunity to race at Henley in my first year of the sport. It was a really exciting and challenging experience, and coming away with the win makes it feel very special. This result is a reflection of the incredible support from my coach and everyone at the Boat Club - I couldn’t have done any of it without them.”

Lewis McCue, University of St Andrews director of rowing,said: “I’m really proud of the performances. Hansine put together an excellent three days of racing. She showed resilient and mature racing across the 3 days, an incredible feat for her first season in the sport.”