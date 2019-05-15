St Andrews Scorpions put the sting into opponents

Five St Andrews Scorpions Under 10s team took part in a new 3v3 tournament ‘Skate Wars’ at Scotland’s official Inline facility at Manhatten Works, Dundee.

The first game was against Ducks Black which ended 6-6, goals came from Brodie Marshall (2), Dominik Contos (2), and Kayden Gowans (2).

They went one better against Edinburgh Monkeys, goals from Dominik Contos and Kayden Gowans sealing a 2-0 win before a Brodie Marshall hat-trick handed the side a 3-0 win over Ducks White.

In the fourth and final game in the initial round robin, the Scorpions played Ducks Yellow.

This game saw an assured performance from the team, reflected in the 7-1 scoreline. Goals come from Brodie Marshall (3), Kayden Gowans (2), Dominik Contos (1) and Jayden Walker (1).

It was now time for the semi-final play-offs, the St Andrews Scorpions playing the fourth place team and winning 6-1. Goals come from Kayden Gowans (2), Jayden Walker (2), Dominik Contos (1) and Brodie Marshall (1).

This led to another game with Edinburgh Monkeys in the final.

The Scorpions were leading quite early on and had a 4-1 advantage by around the half way mark only for Edinburgh to square things at 5-5. Goals came in this game from Brodie Marshall (2), Kayden Gowans (2), and Jayden Walker (1).

In sudden death Dominik Contos was sent to the sin bin and Edinburgh made the most of the powerplay.