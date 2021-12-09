St Andrews squads bring plenty of flair to the table

At the end of the evening, the coveted trophy was won by Emma Bissett and Louis MacLeod (pictured) with three wins from three, although their matches, against the pairings of Graham Wood / Ian Smith and Howard Lee / Sandy Pearson, were only won by the narrowest of margins.Two teams were also in action on Dundee & District league business.Truants' trio of Graham, Howard and Sandy posted an excellent 8-2 win against Telecom. With Truants sitting only one place higher in the Division Two table than their opponents, this was a very important scoreline.A good all-round team effort from New Kids' Dave Beveridge, Martin Turnbull and Charlie Ross saw them finish with a 5-5 draw against Duffers after an exciting night's play in a very cold Forthill hall.