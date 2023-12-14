Ward Road Gym in Dundee was the venue last Saturday for the semi-finals and finals of three different cup competitions, with St Andrews Table Tennis Club represented by two teams.

The victorious Swots team of Ryan Campbell, Nick Shepherd and Ian Smith

And the two St Andrews teams – the Swots and the Prefects – were to have mixed fortunes on the day.

Each match proved to be extremely competitive, with some fine play on display as the teams showed their respective qualities.

With Division One teams excluded from playing in the Secondary Shield, there were high hopes that Swots would continue their unbeaten run in league Division Two when it came to the knockout event.

St Andrews' prefects team of Martin, Dave, Vic and Charlie

Having comfortably disposed of Squires and Barons in earlier rounds, Ian Smith captained team-mates Ryan Campbell and Nick Shepherd to a win in their semi-final against Defenders.

The St Andrews Table Tennis Club trio then stayed strong in the final, taking the trophy in impressive style with a comprehensive 5-2 victory over Mylnefield's Chieftains.In the semi-final of the Consolation Cup, Prefects' threesome of Dave Beveridge, Charlie Ross and Victor Trojan played out a marathon contest against Plebeians' Duffers.

It went down to the very last match with Trojan sealing the win against Billy Liddle.

The final against Comets' line-up of two of the most promising youngsters in the league – captained by old head Ian McLagan – was always going to be a big ask for Prefects.

Martin Turnbull came in for Beveridge and enjoyed a particularly pleasing win against McLagan, but from 2-2 the final went the way of the Forthill side 5-2.

St Andrews Table Tennis Club welcomes everyone of all standards from beginner to international.

It has three teams which compete in the local Dundee and District Table Tennis Association league and cup competitions.

The club’s home venue is the Cosmos Centre in Abbey Street, St Andrews.

League fixtures are played on Wednesday evenings between September and March (in Gauldry on a Tuesday evening for the Truants). The hall is also hired for members’ close-season practice.