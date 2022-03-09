St Andrews Table Tennis Club enjoy a hectic week

St Andrews Table Tennis Club's Martin Turnbull

In Division Two, Swots Ian Smith, Louis MacLeod and Sandy Pearson raced into a 3-0 lead against Comets at Forthill. They built on this to go 6-1 ahead after three more singles and the doubles.

The last three encounters slipped away, but the 6-4 victory has lifted them off thebottom of the table, albeit by one point and so the danger of relegation still looms.

Also in Division Two, Truants found Mylnefield Barons too strong and succumbed 2-8 but the positive from this match was a return to league play for Knut Radmer who has been kept off the table by illness for most of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An uncharacteristic result was New Kids 0-10 whitewash by Sputniks at Forthill. Charlie Ross and Martin Turnbull will no doubt claim in retrospect that they were saving themselves to peak at the Division Two and Three Championships held at Ward Road Gym in Dundee on Saturday.

The five St Andrews players who took part made an impact on the destination of the trophies.

Dave Beveridge joined Ross and Turnbull in dominating the Division Three event, with the trio taking up three of the four semi-final slots.

Turnbull defeated teammate Beveridge in five sets, while Ross went down to Plebeians' Andy Reid. Turnbull gained revenge for the Fife club in the final with a straight sets victory.