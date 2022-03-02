St Andrews Table Tennis Club saddened after death of longest serving member

Kong Wan

Kong was the town club's longest-serving member having joined in 1982/83, representing its teams with distinction in the Dundee League over 40 years and serving on its committee for most of this time.

A club spokesman said his passing was already being felt, adding: “His pen-grip style, his sportsmanship and his friendship will be much missed.”

Earlier in the week, two of the St Andrews teams faced the same opponent in Telecoms, but with differing outcomes.

On Tuesday evening, Telecoms ran out 6-4 winners against Truants.

Two wins from Howard Lee and one each from Martin Turnbull and Graham Wood not quite enough to secure victory for the local side.

However, on Wednesday night at Cosmos, Sandy Pearson and Ian Smith both were pleased to score a double over their opponents.

They were happy, though, to give the headlines to new club member Ivan Szabolcs who returned three wins on his debut to give an overall 7-3 scoreline.

On the same evening, New Kids were delighted with their third win of the season against Duffers from Forthill.

Dave Beveridge won twice as did Martin Turnbull and they combined to win the doubles tie.