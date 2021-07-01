St Andrews winners of Old Tom 200 Invitational

Neil Steven and Robbie Steven from the XIXth Hole Golf Club of St Andrews. Photo courtesy of St Andrews Links

As part of St Andrews Links’ continuing celebrations for the bicentenary the birth of Tom Morris, the Old Tom 200 Invitational was held recently.

Over 40 teams from clubs and courses associated with Tom Morris took part in the Sunday tournament.

The competition was one of many special events being held this year in honour of the remarkable impact Old Tom had on the courses he designed or remodelled.

Golfers made the journey from across the UK and Ireland to play, including from Royal County Down, Royal North Devon, Askernish, Machrihanish, Royal Dornoch, Carnoustie and many more. Neil Steven and Robbie Steven of The XIXth Hole Golf Club of St Andrews won the stableford betterball event with a score of 46.

Rory Ferguson and Hannah Robinson, representing Carnoustie Golf Links, were the youngest to take part on the day and finished joint second with a score of 44.

For many of the competitors the opportunity to play the Old Course on a Sunday and the memories they made were the priority of the day.

Kevan and Jennifer Gilchrist from Machrihanish spent their 35th wedding anniversary competing.

Before and after their rounds, competitors were treated to hospitality in the new Tom Morris bar and grill located within the heart of the links clubhouse.

Welcoming golfers as they entered was a framed print of Old Tom Morris, created and signed by artist Joe McDonnell in collaboration with licensee Evalu18, which has been the centrepiece of the Old Tom 200 celebrations.

Euan Loudon, chief executive of the St Andrews Links Trust, said: “One of the many remarkable Old Tom feats is the footprint he left across the country.