St Regulus charity effort

Members of St Regulus Golf Club gave out some festive cheer as they handed over a cheque for £1000 to a cancer charity.

The funds were raised during the season by the club through events including an annual raffle, hosting charity lunches, members’ donations and the sale of golf balls.

Members agreed on a deserving cause to give the funds to at the end of their year of fundraising.

This week the club presented the money raised to the Tayside Children with Cancer and Leukaemia charity.

TCCL has been serving the Tayside and NE fife community since 1994 and specialises in supporting families in the local area who have a child under the age of 18 years and who has been diagnosed with either cancer or leukaemia.

The charity works with the local health services to provide additional supportive care during treatment and up to three years after treatment is completed ( up to a maximum age of 21) for those who need it.

It also supports free holidays for families in its holiday home in St Andrews.

The donation by the golf club will assist with day-to-day running costs and upgrading the facilities at the lodge.

Ann Robertson, captain of St Regulus Ladies GC, St Andrews, is pictured (right) handing over a cheque for £1000 to Elizabeth Logan. manager of the holiday lodge provided by the charity, Tayside Children with Cancer and Leukaemia, in the university town.