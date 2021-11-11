St Regulus holds annual awards evening
Following another excellent and enjoyable season on the the fairways and greens, members of St Regulus Ladies Golf Club held their end of season awards night recently.
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 7:46 am
The celebration evening, held on November 5, went with a bang, with a terrific attendance acknowledging those who had excelled over the past year.
St Regulus captain Rhoda Wilson welcomed guests before the prizes were presented across a host of categories.
The prize giving was this year held in the links clubhouse.
A raffle, which was held on the night, raised £900 for the captain’s charities which this year were St Andrews Legacy and Alzheimer’s Scotland.