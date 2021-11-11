St Regulus holds annual awards evening

Following another excellent and enjoyable season on the the fairways and greens, members of St Regulus Ladies Golf Club held their end of season awards night recently.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 7:46 am
Updated Thursday, 11th November 2021, 7:46 am
Members of the St Regulus Ladies Golf Club at the prize giving night. Picture by John Stewart

The celebration evening, held on November 5, went with a bang, with a terrific attendance acknowledging those who had excelled over the past year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

St Regulus captain Rhoda Wilson welcomed guests before the prizes were presented across a host of categories.

The prize giving was this year held in the links clubhouse.

A raffle, which was held on the night, raised £900 for the captain’s charities which this year were St Andrews Legacy and Alzheimer’s Scotland.

Scotland