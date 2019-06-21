Star club cash boost for the Howe of Fife

Howe of Fife Rugby Club has been awarded £1,000 and a visit from Scotland international players, after gaining ‘Star Club’ status in this year’s Royal Bank RugbyForce initiative.

Royal Bank RugbyForce is a nationwide rugby programme launched by the Bank in association with Scottish Rugby.

Now in its eleventh year, three out of every four clubs in Scotland have benefited from RugbyForce support since 2008 and the programme has distributed more than half a million pounds of funding and kit to community clubs across Scotland.

Howe of Fife will put its new funds towards increasing inclusivity at the club, with a recruitment drive for walking rugby, girl’s rugby and youth rugby teams.

The Fife club will receive their prize ahead of Royal Bank RugbyForce Weekend on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th August, when rugby clubs across Scotland will host a range a pre-season events, from DIY days to Community Fun Days, raising awareness of the participating clubs within their local areas.

The visiting Scotland Internationals will be drawn from either the women’s national XV, the men and women’s sevens teams or ex-legends of the Scottish game.

Over 130 clubs applied for Royal Bank RugbyForce support this year, and an official panel of judges picked winners that demonstrated detailed and creative plans for their RugbyForce Weekend events that show off their passion for the game loud and proud.

For 2019, the campaign also focuses on helping clubs to make it easier for people to be part of a rugby community.

Malcolm Buchanan, Chair, Scotland Board, Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “We are delighted to award Howe of Fife Rugby Club ‘Star Club’ status in this year’s Royal Bank RugbyForce programme. 2019 is set to be a thrilling year for Scottish rugby and we want to help make sure that our grassroots clubs across the country can benefit too.”

“The standard of applications has been higher than ever and we’re very proud to be able to provide funding and support for some truly fantastic community rugby projects across the country.

“Royal Bank of Scotland has a longstanding commitment to rugby in Scotland.

Over the 11 years which Royal Bank RugbyForce has been running, we have witnessed at first-hand the huge difference the programme has made to clubs, their members and the communities in which they play.

We would like to encourage everyone from club members to those thinking about getting involved in rugby to head to their local club for Royal Bank RugbyForce Weekend and become part of the rugby community.”

The nationwide rugby programme supports clubs by providing funding to help them attract new members, make improvements to facilities and to help clubs become more sustainable for the future.

With financial and practical support from the Royal Bank and professional advice from Scottish Rugby representatives, including Scotland and Glasgow Warriors legend Al Kellock, the programme has helped to deliver a range of benefits to clubs, including coaching clinics, boosting player numbers, attracting sponsorship and pitch improvements.

There’s still some way to go before the Howe take to the field again on league business.

The season starts at the beginning of September and there will be a new man at the helm for the Duffus side.

Gavin Emerson has taken over from Chris Martin.