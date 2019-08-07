‘Star Club’ Howe of Fife celebrate Rugby Force Weekend

Howe of Fife Rugby Club is inviting the local community to Duffus Park on Saturday at 10am as it hosts the Royal Bank Rugby Force Weekend.

The Howe were awarded Star Club status in this year’s Rugby Force initiative and with it a £1000 prize and a visit from Scotland international players Siobhan Cattigan and Panashe Munzabe.

Royal Bank Rugby Force is a nationwide rugby programme launched by the bank in association with Scottish Rugby.

Now in its eleventh year, three out of every four clubs in Scotland has benefited from support since 2008 and the programme has distributed more than half a million pounds of funding and kit to community clubs across Scotland.

Howe of Fife Rugby Club will put the money towards increasing inclusivity at the club, with a recruitment drive for walking rugby, girl’s rugby and youth rugby teams.

Over 130 clubs applied for Royal Bank Rugby Force support this year, and an official panel of judges picked winners that demonstrated detailed and creative plans for their Rugby Force Weekend events that show their passion for the game. For 2019, the campaign also focuses on helping clubs to make it easier for people to be part of a rugby community.

Jim Hamilton, Royal Bank RugbyForce Ambassador, said: “Scotland’s amateur rugby clubs are vital to the continued success of the national game. The passion and dedication of grassroots rugby club communities up and down the country is truly remarkable and I’m proud to lend my support to the Royal Bank Rugby Force programme.

“It would be great to see the local community come down to Howe of Fife Rugby Club on Rugby Force Weekend, take part in the action and then enjoy the atmosphere.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play the game at the highest level but when you retire it is the off-field moments that you miss most. Having played around the world, I can assure you that Scotland’s rugby community is unique and I would encourage anyone thinking about getting involved to grab their boots and get down to their local club.”