Stars line-up for 20th anniversary Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Keane’s Tom Chaplin will partner a professional in the Dunhill's famous pro-am

The Dunhill, played over three days at the Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie before the final day’s play in St Andrews, is one of the leading competitions on the European Tour schedule.

But it’s equally as well known for it’s famous pro-am which attracts A-list celebrities to play in the separate team competition.

Among the professionals who have confirmed they will play are Tommy Fleetwood, who, has finished runner-up twice and is the current holder of the team championship with Ogden Phipps, Scot Robert MacIntyre and world number nine Tony Finau, hoping to deliver the first American victory in the championship.

Frenchman Victor Perez, who has held the Alfred Dunhill Links trophy for two years after the 2020 Championship did not take place because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be back to defend while local tour pros Connor Syme and Calum Hill are also likely to compete.

They’ll be joined by celebrity amateurs Tom Chaplin from Keane, Linkin Park’s David Farrell, Ronan Keating, Brad Simpson from The Vamps, Huey Lewis and Bon Jovi’s Tico Torres.

Joining them, and swapping the film set for three of the greatest links courses in the world, is actor Greg Kinnear, star of As Good As It Gets, footballer Jamie Redknapp and Peter Jones from Dragon’s Den.

Redknapp said: “The courses we play are three of the most wonderful in the world.

"The Old Course is the most historic place to play golf, Carnoustie is an awesome championship venue and Kingsbarns is spectacularly beautiful, you can see the sea from every hole.”

Alfred Dunhill has supported golf at St Andrews for over 35 years, through the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and previously the Alfred Dunhill Cup.

Millions have been raised for charity in that time through the work of the Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation.

The championship takes place from September 30 to October 3.