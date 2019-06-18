Step Rock swimmers are at home in the open water

Step Rock Swimmers took to the open water to compete in the East District Open Water Championships at Lochore Meadows on the 1st of June.

Kicking off the open water season, 14 Step Rock swimmers competed in the first of four district events.

The club, recognised more often for pool swimming, returned to open water swimming last season as part of the 90th anniversary celebrations.

The committed team consist of younger swimmers Ellie, Finch, Rowan, Sam J, Fraser and Freya and Daniel, Isaac, Lucy, Esmee, Anna H, Anna S, Orla, Isla T, Isla H and Kayla swimming in the older age groups. 14 of the squad competed at the East District Open Water.

There were medals for both Fraser and Rowan in the age 11-12 1km swim, with Fraser taking the East Champion title.

The Step Rock A team of Isaac, Anna H, Isla T and Daniel went on to be crowned the East District Relay Champions, bringing home the recently donated Step Rock Chain Relay Trophy.

Last weekend 15 of the open water team headed to Monikie Country Park to take part in the second district event in the calendar, the Midland District Open Water Championships.

The commitment and effort put in by the squad over the last few months really showed with a fantastic medal haul: gold medals for Ellie and Finch in the 500m event and in the 2k swim, silvers for Anna S, Sam J and Fraser and bronzes for Isla T, Esmee, Daniel and Rowan.

Isla H and Anna H then raised the bar by taking on the even tougher 3km swim, with both of them smashing their target times.

