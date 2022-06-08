Step Rock swimmers become east district champs

The Step Rock relay teams made a big impression at the event

Step Rock had three entrants in the 200m freestyle event.

Elsie Kushner and Freya Edie showed no signs of nerves, finishing first and second juniors respectively. The squad’s youngest team member, Eva Stuart, took fourth in her first ever open water event.

The afternoon saw the Championship swimmers in action with four Step Rock boys, Fraser Stewart, Rowan Geary, Finch Geary and Oscar Geary racing over 1km.

Stewart’s strong pacing throughout saw him bring home the East District Championship gold medal in the 14-15 year old age group. Rowan and Finch taking second and third. In the 12/13 age group, Oscar also took gold.

The junior girls were next to go, Freya Hedley having her best open water swim to date, finishing just off the 14/15 podium in fourth. Ellie Wilson showed her strength after a difficult start, coming through to bring home the squad’s third gold medal of the day in the younger girls’ age group.

The last individual race was the senior 2km in which Step Rock had only one swimmer, Isla Hedley.

Hedley had strong competition but executed her race tactics to perfection, securing gold in her age group (16/17), as well as the district trophy as senior women's champion.

Step Rock had two teams competing in the final event, the chain relay.

The B team of Kushner, Oscar Geary, Wilson and Finch Geary were the youngest team in the race, but their teamwork and drafting skills were noted by the Scotland national team manager who made a point of coming over to congratulate them.

Finch's last leg was a particular highlight and whilst they narrowly missed out on third place, it was definitely the most excited the crowd had been all afternoon.

The A team were led out by Freya Hedley with another great swim.