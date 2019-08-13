Step Rock swimmers rise to ‘open’ challenge

Four Step Rock open water swimmers returned from the British Championships, a Swim England event held in Rotherham.

Anna S, Isla T, Fraser and Rowan all swam brilliantly, holding their own against the best open water swimmers in Britain.

Adding to the excitement was a ‘no wetsuit’ rule due to the water temperature being 21 degrees.

These Step Rockers therefore had their first ‘skins’ swims, a totally different experience and arguably much tougher.

However, they smashed it, setting them up well for the Scottish National Open Water Championships, where they were joined by 10 more from the open water squad.

First into the 18 degree waters of Loch Venacher were Daniel, Anna H, Anna S, Isla H, Lucy, Orla, Esmée and Kayla – each of them set to battle against stormy weather conditions in the 2km event.

Highlights from day one included a determined swim by Daniel to earn a bronze medal in the 13-14 age group and a superb performance from Anna H who swam a two minute PB coming in 4th in the 15-16 age group.

PBs from Anna S, Isla H, Lucy and Orla followed.

The relay teams led by Esmée and Anna H then donned the now customary gold and silver caps to compete against much more senior swimmers, the A team finishing within half a minute of fifth place.

Day two kicked off with the 1km races.

First up, in the 11-12 years age group event, Fraser’s tremendous effort saw him rewarded a silver medal finishing in 14:49, just a second behind the gold medallist from Lanark.

Rowan and Finch finished fourth and fifth respectively, achieving huge PBs to take them both under the 16 minute mark.

Sam J crushed his target time target by two minutes and Freya H gained the biggest PB of the event, knocking six and a half mins off her PB. In the Open 1km, Isla T and Isla H came in well under 15 minutes at 14:42, and 14:43 respectively.

