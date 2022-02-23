Step Rock swimmers smash personal best times

The Step Rock swimmers saw PBs tumble in Bathgate

The team faced swimmers from Fife, Edinburgh, the Lothians and the Borders.

Freya and Isla Hedley continued their recent form with strong swims in their 200m freestyle heats.

Anna Suttie paced her race superbly to finish in the top eight.

Ellie Wilson, 13, raced in the seeded final, taking fifth place.

Four Step Rock boys qualified for the 200m breaststroke, with Sam Coull’s fourth and Finch Geary’s fifth both personal bests in the heats to qualify for the final.

Fraser Stewart took ninth and Rowan Geary 11th in the 15-year-age group – Rowan Geary slicing over five seconds off his PB.

Coull and Finch Geary both posted PB swims in their 200m freestyle heat.

Another PB earned Coull a bronze medal in the final.

Stewart’s first PB of the weekend meant he was first reserve for his age group final, with Rowan Geary in 14th.

Last to go for the boys was youngest Step Rock competitor, Oscar Geary.

In an exciting freestyle final, he powered down the last length to take fifth overall, just a fraction of a second outside a medal place.

Wilson was the sole Step Rock girl in both the breaststroke and the butterfly.

She raced to a sixth place in breaststroke and a new PB in the butterfly.

An impressive butterfly swim from Finch Geary, a 14 second PB, and Coull, a six second PB, gave them top eight finishes.

Stewart eased through his butterfly heat in a new PB, improving again in the final to win bronze.

All nine swimmers qualified in backstroke, with PBs from Suttie, Isla Hedley and Wilson for the girls.

Oscar Geary took full advantage of his restarted race and was leading it at halfway before finishing fourth in a new PB.