News you can trust since 1871
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Aslan’s singer Christy Dignam dies aged 63 after long illness
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

Step Rock Swimming Club: Impressive youngsters retain their East District Open Water Relay title

The Step Rock Swimming Club open water squad kicked off their season in style by retaining the East District Open Water Relay title.
By Amy Niven
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:40 BST
Step Rock youngsters who retained their title as East District Open Water relay champions (Submitted pic)Step Rock youngsters who retained their title as East District Open Water relay champions (Submitted pic)
Step Rock youngsters who retained their title as East District Open Water relay champions (Submitted pic)

A 20-strong squad competed in the District event at Lochore Meadows on June 4, bringing home medals, trophies and three East District Championship titles.

The novice meet in the morning saw seven Step Rockers take to the water, some for their very first competitive open water race.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Greta Kushner, Amelia Saeed and Andrew Lu all won their respective age groups, with great performances from Cameron Seeley, Max Gilbert, Eddie Niven and Mhairi Mackintosh.

The afternoon session kicked off with 10 Step Rock swimmers taking on the 1km race.

Most Popular

In the 11/12 age category, Freya Edie was crowned East District champion with Elodie Dempster and Eva Stuart finishing second and fourth in the District respectively.

In the 13/14 age category, Maia Staal finished 3rd in the District with Elsie Kushner finishing fourth and Oscar Geary finishing fifth in the men’s race.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 15/16 age group saw some serious competition. In the women’s race, Freya Hedley finished seventh in the district.

In the men’s event, Step Rock took all three district top spots with the East District title going to Rowan Geary just ahead of Finch Geary and Sam Coull in a very close second and third position respectively.

The individual races finished with the 2km which saw Isla Hedley finish in a comfortable second place taking the silver medal and finishing ahead of all the men in the district.

Hannah Staal was fourth in the District and, in her first ever open water swim, Ella McGeorge raced to an impressive sixth place in the district.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The championship culminated with the chain relay which is an open age group event seen as a rite of passage for many Step Rockers who take to the water to battle against much older swimmers.

All three Step Rock teams swam brilliantly with the A team of Hannah Staal, Finch Geary, Isla Hedley and Rowan Geary retaining their East District Championship title.