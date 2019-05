Drumoig Golf Club held their annual spring outing recently at The Duke’s Golf Course in St Andrews.

A large field of players enjoyed excellent weather as Steven Fox came out on top to collect the Spring Outing Shield with 38 points.

Stephen was also part of the winning team, with 88 points along with Murray Fender, Fred McGinty and Kenny Mitchell Pictured is Drumoig Club Captain, Iain Lawson, presenting the Spring Outing Shield to the winning side.