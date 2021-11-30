Stevie Ray back in the ring with two wins
Kirkcaldy MMA star Stevie Ray made a winning return to action at the weekend.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 3:36 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 3:46 pm
The 31-year-old was competing for the first time in over two years in two grappling matches for Polaris Pro and showed little in the way of rustiness, winning both of his fights.
Ray faced Paddy Pimblett and Craig Weres, both fighters with UFC experience, and forced both of them to submit in under 10 minutes.
He said: “Even though this was just a grappling match, it meant more to me considering the circumstances [Ray semi retired due to knee issues].
“My knees and health in general are back to 100 per cent.”
He added: "Next up will be my MMA comeback next year for PFLMMA.”