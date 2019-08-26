Stevie Ray set for UFC Singapore as 'big name' opponent confirmed

Kirkcaldy fighter Stevie Ray will travel to Singapore in nine weeks time for his 11th fight in the UFC.

His opponent is 33-year-old American competitor Michael Johnson, a finalist from season 12 of the Ultimate Fighter, who jumps back up to lightweight after four bouts at featherweight.

Johnson has faced some of the biggest names in the sport in his time, losing to both current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2016 and Nate Diaz one year earlier, and was ranked inside the division's top 10 only three years ago.

It promises to be a stern test for the former St Andrew High School pupil, who is looking to bounce back from his defeat to Leonardo Santos in Stockholm in June.

In a Facebook post confirming the fight, Ray commented: "It’s a big one - a big fight and big name just the way I like it - someone that comes to fight too."

Johnson is also coming off the back of a loss, after suffering a violent knockout to Josh Emmett at UFC Philadelphia in March.

UFC Singapore takes place on October 26 in 'The Lion City'.