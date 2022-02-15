Stock car star Callum can’t wait for the season to start

Callum Rennie at Cowdenbeath Racewall.

Rennie, a mechanic with Arnold Clark, is determined that 2022 is going to be even better than 2021 was.

“I am keen to be one of the front runners when the new season gets under way and am looking forward to the Scottish Championship,” he said.

“I raced my Prostock Basic at the practice sessions when 2021 got under way and found my car was on the pace.

"Not long after the season began, we had our Scottish Championship, which was to be run over two days.

"On the Saturday night, I had a good qualifying session and, at the end of the night, I had secured a front row start, albeit on the outside.

“When the race started, I dropped down into third place.

"The car was running well and I was confident of a top three finish.

"Then, towards the end of the race, there was a race suspension and we all closed up behind the leader.

"Not long after we restarted, I got through into second but had a coming together with Nicole Russell and suffered a puncture."

"In the of the Allcomers raced that followed the Scottish I hit the wall and bent the chassis.

“The car had been straightened out for our next outing and it ran well over our next few meetings.

"We headed up to Crimond for the Highland Championship. Again, I ended up on the front row after the qualifying heats but this time on pole.

"In one of my heats, I had been the last car on the grid and ended up in second place.

"I led the championship race until around the half distance when Joanne Hilditch drove around me I struggled to rechallenge for the lead as I then had to defend from Graeme Dignan for the remainder of the race and had to settle for the runners up spot.”

Over the remainder of the season, Rennie drove well and consistently finished in the top 10, which pushed him into a challenging position in the points race.

"At one point I had been 55 points adrift but, by the end of the season, I was only one point short,” he says.

“I am now looking forward to the season starting after the way my car ran during the delayed holiday meeting.