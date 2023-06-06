It was a successful Sunday for Gordon Moodie as he landed Scottish Championship (Submitted pic)

Moodie was racing for the Scottish Championship as well as battling it out in his quest to garner points in the World Championship.

There were plenty of cars at the track with Moodie bringing his car home in third spot in his opening heat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the grid for the Scottish Championship was drawn, he started from pole superstar but had 19 cars ahead of him in the contest.

After an early race suspension, it was the defending champion Ben Spence who made the running in the quest for supremacy.

However, his differential seized and he spun out of the race, handing the lead to rival Craig Wallace.

Moodie was not hanging about and was making up ground every lap and as the laps dwindled, he was in the top five.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slowly but surely the Windygates man caught those ahead of him before going through to win his 10th Scottish Championship plus a whole host of World Championship qualifying points.

Kennoway’s Ross Watters also had a day to remember as he won both saloon heats, although he had to be content with third place in the final.

However, he was back out later to win the Allcomers contest.

In the prostock class, Dean McGill (Leven) won all three races.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, 24 hours earlier at Crimond, it had been a disappointing day overall for the Fife drivers, although Moodie started well by winning his heat in the World Championship qualifying round.

Moodie then had to settle for fourth place in the final, which doubled up as the Supreme Championship, before he was then fourth in the Grand National.

However, his haul of 36 points should keep him on course for a front row start in one of the semi-finals which are still to come.

In the saloons, Watters started off with a fourth place in heat one and then he claimed the runner-up spot in both heat two as well as the Highland Championship final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad