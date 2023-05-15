Gordon Moodie with the British Championship trophy

Windygates’ Gordon Moodie landed the opening heat before Kieran Howie from Dunfermline won heats two and four. Cowdenbeath’s Paul Reid came out on top in heat five to get pole position for the British, with three out of the first four places filled by Fife drivers.

Whilst Reid was the first to show, Moodie went from third into the lead by the time the cars crossed the start line with a tangle between Reid and Chris Burgoyne suspending the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grid was reformed with Moodie again making the best of the starts but proceedings were again halted after Steven Gilbert rolled his car.

Moodie then made yet another good start before going on to regain the title that he last held in 2021.

Fife saloon drivers ran in qualifying heats for their National Championship but didn’t enjoy the same sort of luck with only Andrew Mathieson from Lochgelly tasting success, in heats two and six.

On Sunday the weather was dull but the action on track was something else!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Formula IIs Howie won three races with Paul Reid leading the Jim Clark Trophy final from start to finish but as he crossed the finish line, he had half shaft bearing fail and Moodie on his back bumper.

The Saloon National Championship was an exciting race with Mathieson leading for a while before the action heightened late on.

Watters had moved into the lead but was then moved over, dropping to fourth in the process.

With four laps to run he was back into second before the race was suspended after a spring dropped onto the track, just as Bradley Compton-Sage rolled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Shevill Jnr led from Watters although next time around Watters was alongside and then ahead as they started the last lap.