Stock cars: Fife ace Gordon Moodie wins Formula II UK Championship at Skegness

Windygates stock car star Gordon Moodie won last weekend’s Formula II UK Championship at Skegness, with Kennoway's Ross Watters ending as runner-up in the saloon version.
By Jim Turner
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Gordon Moodie (left) with UK Challenge TrophyGordon Moodie (left) with UK Challenge Trophy
Gordon Moodie (left) with UK Challenge Trophy

The first saloon heat saw Moodie finish runner-up, with Glenrothes’ Reece McIntosh and Cowdenbeath’s Paul Reid running into troubles in both their heats as well as the consolation.

Moodie started the final well but retired shortly afterwards.

After finishing fifth in his heat, Watters wasn’t classified in the saloon final before finishing second in the Allcomers.

On Saturday, the Formula IIs and saloons were qualifying for their UK Championships.

Mike Kingston rolled his Formula II nose over tail before, in the saloons, Jake Stringer ended in on the roof of Bradley Fox’s car and later Robert McDonald managed to get his car on two wheels and how it didn’t roll is a mystery.

Moodie only managed a third place but he still had a heat to contest on Sunday and was seventh in the Farm Cottage final.

Watters recorded a second and a tenth place on Saturday night.

On Sunday Moodie won his heat to start the UK Championship from row four, then sitting second before eventually catching and passing the leader. After a race suspension, he eased away to win.

In the saloons, Watters worked his way up into second but couldn’t close on the leader and had to be content with the runners-up spot.

In the Raymond Gunn Tribute race, Watters was sixth.

