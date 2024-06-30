Stock cars: Hat-trick of wins at Cowdenbeath Racewall for Methil ace David Dignan

Methil ace David Dignan was the winner of all three Stock Rod races at Cowdenbeath Racewall (Photo: Submitted)

The last Cowdenbeath Racewall stock car meeting prior to the holiday break turned out to be an intriguing one, reports Jim Turner.

The weather was dry, the track was fast and the racing exciting in more ways than one.

Sam Forster rolled his Micro F2 on the turnstile bend and whilst he was helped out of his car by the track paramedics, he was thankfully only shaken and unhurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Methil ace David Dignan had a night to remember in the Stock Rods where he was in dominant form and made it a clean sweep.

In the first heat, he led from start to finish before going through to win the race by a significant margin.

Although he again led heat two from the end of the opening lap – he managed to overtake his brother Jordan and scored yet another comfortable win.

The downside to his second win was that he had to move back a grade and when the final started, and he soon moved into third which was to become second a lap later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dignan just wasn’t able to close the gap to Chris Chance, who was the leader until with three laps to run when he suffered a mechanical problem and retired.

Whilst Dignan was now leading, he had Cammy Doak in close order, but the local driver just managed to hang on to record his hat-trick of wins.

Meanwhile, Formula II world champion Gordon Moodie from Windygates was back in action after having been racing south of the border recently and celebrated his return with the runners-up spot in the final and a win in the Grand National.

In the Micro F2s, Cowdenbeath’s Evah Adsley had a night to remember, finishing third in heat one before winning heat two and going on to finish as runner-up in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The track will now be quiet until Saturday, July 27, when the action restarts with an exciting second part of the season.

At the Racewall, there are world championships set for Saloons and Stock Rods coupled with some Scottish Championship events.