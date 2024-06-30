Stock cars: Hat-trick of wins at Cowdenbeath Racewall for Methil ace David Dignan
The weather was dry, the track was fast and the racing exciting in more ways than one.
Sam Forster rolled his Micro F2 on the turnstile bend and whilst he was helped out of his car by the track paramedics, he was thankfully only shaken and unhurt.
Methil ace David Dignan had a night to remember in the Stock Rods where he was in dominant form and made it a clean sweep.
In the first heat, he led from start to finish before going through to win the race by a significant margin.
Although he again led heat two from the end of the opening lap – he managed to overtake his brother Jordan and scored yet another comfortable win.
The downside to his second win was that he had to move back a grade and when the final started, and he soon moved into third which was to become second a lap later.
Dignan just wasn’t able to close the gap to Chris Chance, who was the leader until with three laps to run when he suffered a mechanical problem and retired.
Whilst Dignan was now leading, he had Cammy Doak in close order, but the local driver just managed to hang on to record his hat-trick of wins.
Meanwhile, Formula II world champion Gordon Moodie from Windygates was back in action after having been racing south of the border recently and celebrated his return with the runners-up spot in the final and a win in the Grand National.
In the Micro F2s, Cowdenbeath’s Evah Adsley had a night to remember, finishing third in heat one before winning heat two and going on to finish as runner-up in the final.
The track will now be quiet until Saturday, July 27, when the action restarts with an exciting second part of the season.
At the Racewall, there are world championships set for Saloons and Stock Rods coupled with some Scottish Championship events.
Down south over the holiday break, there is the national Hot Rod World Final at Ipswich then the UK Championships at Skegness.