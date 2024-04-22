Stock cars: Windygates ace Gordon Moodie bags 503rd victory at Cowdenbeath Racewall

The Cuthill family were on hand to present the trophies to the top three including Windygates stock car superstar Gordon Moodie (Photo: Submitted)

Windygates’ Formula II World champion Gordon Moodie kicked us off and he went on to win the Allan Hastie Cuthill trophy.

In the heats, Moodie had to settle for the runner-up spot in both, the first to Tom Bennett and the second to Graeme Leckie.

When the final started, star racer Moodie managed to make up a couple of places at the start to the race and then began to pick up places.

He slotted in behind Steven Burgoyne and they slotted into the top two places after catching the early leader.

At the half distance mark, Moodie dived through on the inside to lead and once there began to ease away before going on to record his 503rd meeting final win.

The Cuthill family were on hand to present the trophies to the top three and tyres to Cameron McDonald, Kyle Taylor and Cowdenbeath’s Paul Reid.

In the Prostock Basics, Hillend’s Liam Boyle was again in good form where he started off with an opening heat win but then in heat two had to be content with a fourth place.

Boyle was back to his best in the final and just forced his way through into the lead when there was s shunt which brought his race to an early stop.

This weekend coming is the Banger Mayhem Saturday with the Unlimited Banger drivers heading to the Racewall for the Banger World Cup.

Amongst those already booked in to race is the defending champion Mick Maskell Jnr and he will not be willing to let his title go without making sure that a few other drivers don’t win.

Stevo McGrath is heading over from Ireland whilst amongst the many visitors is one Wilf Speak from yesteryear, certainly a blast from the past that name.

It is about time for a Scottish victory – 1997 is far too distant a memory so everyone is hoping that the likes of Glenrothes’ James Slater or Sean McConnachie can at last stop the visitor’s domination in this one.