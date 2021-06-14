Stoxkarts race north for Cowdenbeath Racewall

Jordan Dignan rolls his car.

There were two rollovers in the StoxKarts but only one in the Junior version whilst there was a spectacular one on the Micro Bangers.

Not to be outdone there was multiple shunts in the qualifying heats for the Prostock Basics which left a few drivers with quite a lot of work to do for the championship race.

Kielan Ogilvie arrived in time for the last heat in the Basics after encountering problem with his tow car.

On Sunday the features races were the Scottish Championships for both StoxKarts and Prostock Basics and neither disappointed.

Jordan Dignan was the only driver to roll but there were one or two incidents that came close.

On Saturday night the Prostock Basic drivers ran in a series of qualifying heats to determine their grid positions for Sunday’s Championship race.

Amongst those in action were newcomers Alan Duncan and Gavin Broadbent whilst Jack Robertson debuted his new car.

The drivers ran in a series of three heats with the local drivers in action including Megan Wilson (Comrie), Graeme and Jordan Dignan (Methilhill), Kailum Greig (Kelty), Alan Duncan (Methil), Taylor Osborne (Hill of Beath), Ali Strachan (Kinglassie), Gavin Broadbent (Cowdenbeath) and Callum Rennie (Kinglassie).

Martin Joy lead heat one from start to finish with Nicole Russell in the runners up spot with Robertson ending up third although he had been in a shunt earlier on.

G. Dignan, Rennie and Osborne were the next three across the line with Wilson finishing in eighth but Greig blew an engine towards the end of the race.

Heat two was led from start to finish by Cammy Archibald but on the last lap Russell got alongside as they overtook a back marker but as they did so she was clipped and spun.

Archibald went on to win from Rennie and Wilson. J. Dignan finished fourth and G. Dignan in seventh.

Heat three saw Russell work her way through into the lead and then on to win from Strachan and Wilson but there was another pile up after Alan Burden spun in front of the pack after clipping a marker tyre. J. Dignan led Rennie home for fourth, with G. Dignan coming across the line in seventh.

There weren’t too many Micro Banger drivers around for their Scottish Supreme but right at the start Sean McConnachie clipped the wall, spun and retired.

Ben Hyslop then moved into the lead but after building up a good lead his car died and he retired.

This left Douglas McConnachie in the lead but he had Callum Campbell chasing.

Lee Burden had been spun and when Campbell appeared drove into him. Campbell’s car rolled eventually dropping onto its wheels and he then continued.

McConnachie then went on to win the title where he led home Liam Glendinning and Liam Boyle.

Andy Armstrong and Campbell were the heat winners with James Mellin winning the Destruction Derby.

The StoxKart drivers turned up in good numbers and ran in a series of qualifying heats for their Championship on Sunday.

Among those at the track was the defending champion Mark Royall along with top drivers Carl and Danny Nunn and Andrew Duddy.

The first heat was stopped almost as soon as it had begun when Spencer Hundley rolled his car on the pit bend.

Danny Nunn caught and passed long-time leader Alex Butcher during the closing stages to win from Carl Nunn and Duddy.

Heat two was dominated by Butcher who led for most of the race and he led home C. Nunn and Matthew Fenton.

The Final was won by Butcher but he had the Nunns D and C chasing him all the way to the flag. In the Grand National Chester Love rolled his car and whilst Mark Broughton led for most of the time he was pipped at the post as C. Nunn beat him to the line with Butcher third from the rear of the field.

The Junior StoxKarts were contesting their Scottish Championship with Jake Watson winning both of the heats and whilst he led the Scottish the race was suspended after Callum Jonhson rolled.

Watson led on the restart then lost out to Max Kaye. However towards the end he was shunted wide as Thomas Brighton went through to win from Aidan Grindey and Rowan Lindsay.

On Sunday the first feature race was the Scottish Championship for the Prostock Basics with the front row shared between Nicole Russell and Callum Rennie with Megan Wilson and Jack Robertson on row two.

Missing were Greig and Duncan but the Osborne crew had worked until the early hours to get the car ready, while Aimee Winfield joined the field.

When the race started Russell went straight into the lead from Rennie with Robertson slotting into third but Jordan Dignan was clipped and rolled his car on the main straight.

On the restart Russell again led the field away and opened up a slight gap as Rennie and Robertson diced for second.

Once Robertson moved into second the gap between him and Russell began to close whilst Graeme Dignan began to catch those ahead.

With five to go the first three cars were nose to tail and then Robertson dived inside to take the lead.

Rennie made his bid for second but succumbed to a puncture and at the flag it was Robertson from Russell and G. Dignan with Wilson eighth.

Joy then went on to win heat one with Strachan third, J. Dignan sixth, G. Dignan seventh and Osborne tenth.

Heat two saw Joy again won with J. Dignan fourth and again ahead of G. Dignan with Osbourne seventh and Wilson in eighth place.

The StoxKart Scottish was dominated by Butcher who moved into the lead within a couple of laps after catching the early leader Mark Broughton.

Once he got ahead, he began to pull away from the field but during the latter stages of the race C. Nunn and Duddy were closing the gap.

With three laps remaining Duddy moved into second place but when the chequer appeared Butcher was still clear to become the 2021 Scottish Champion. Earlier Broughton had won both of the heats.

In the Junior StoxKarts the Kaye’s shared the heats with Paul coming out on top in heat one and Max winning the second. M. Kaye then went on to win the final from Grindey and Mason Wadsworth.

The Prostock served up some interesting with the local drivers being Ian Christie (Kirkcaldy) and Darren Rae (Lochgelly).

Ian Christie went on to win heat one with Rae in third place and then heat two with Rae in eighth but both crashed out in the final with quite a few others.

At Nutts Corner on Saturday night John McAllister won the British Championship and whilst Michael Allard won the Saloon version at King’s Lynn, Ross Watters (Kennoway) finished in third spot.

On Sunday Michael Bethune won the ORCi Championship from Cammy Doak and James Gray. Steven Burgoyne won the BriSCA F2 Irish Open Championship from Chris Burgoyne and Jon Palmer.

This Saturday the Formula IIs and saloon drivers return to the fold along with the ORCi Stock Rods, Classic Hot Rods and Micro F2s.