Strath find the going tough against the Howe

On a windless grey day, it was Howe who showed the early attacking promise and Ian Aitken slotted over an early penalty for the visitors.

The Howe forwards were certainly very aggressive, both in attack and defence, but the backs were unable to unlock a well organised Strathmore side.

The game ebbed and flowed, before the home side levelled the scores after 30 minutes.

Jack Todd evades Strathmore's defence to score Howe's third try. Pic by Chris Reekie Photography

Howe responded before the break with a quality try, Harley setting up the direct Fraser Allan.

Allan effortlessly brushed aside to score. Aitken could not add the extra points.

Howe came out in the second period with a more direct approach.

The second score came after an aggressive run by Gregor Smith created panic.

James Lawrie gave a one-handed pass to Dave Thomas, running into open space, passing inside to the ever-present youngster Ryan Powles. Powles speed and strength carried him over the line. Aitken converted.

Howe’s compact defence elicited several penalties as Strathmore felt the pressure.

The result was a yellow card against the Forfar men.

Howe then scored another after Aitken passed to Lathangie, drawing the defence, before passing inside to Todd, who slipped between two players to run on and score.

Aitken again added the extras.

For Howe, having the numerical advantage did not last long.

Following a succession of penalties right on their line. Dewar was sent for a ten-minute rest, adjudged to have pulled down a maul. Strathmore used the territory well to rumble over for a score, but unable to make the conversion.

Howe registered their four try bonus point from a penalty lineout when Allan’s physicality brushed aside a gather of Strathmore players. Unable to tackle him, the hooker ran through to score. Aitken converted to stretch Howe ahead by 8-29.

Strathmore to their credit never gave up and camped on the Howe line. The referee penalised Howe again and again before losing patience and producing a yellow card against Player.