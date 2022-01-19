Strathmore 15-29 Howe of Fife

Ian Aitken slotted over an early penalty for Howe but the backs were unable to unlock a stuffy Strathmore side.

The game ebbed and flowed, before the home side levelled the scores after 30 minutes.

Howe responded before the break with a quality try when Harley set up the direct Fraser Allan. Allan effortlessly brushed aside to score. Aitken could not add the extra points.

Jack Todd evades Strathmore's defence to score Howe's third try. Pic by Chris Reekie Photograhy

Howe came out in the second period with a more direct approach. The second score was trademark Howe. James Lawrie gave a one-handed pass to Dave Thomas who passed inside to youngster Ryan Powles. Powles’ speed and strength carried him over the line. Aitken converted.

Howe’s compact defence elicited several penalties as Strathmore felt the pressure.

The result was a yellow card against them. Howe then scored a beautifully worked try. Aitken passed to Lathangie, drawing the defence, before passing inside to Todd, who slipped between two players to run on and score. Aitken converting.

For Howe, having the numerical advantage did not last long. Following a succession of penalties on their line. Dewar was sent for a ten-minute rest, adjudged to have pulled down a maul. Strathmore used the territory well to rumble over for an unconverted score.

Howe registered their four try bonus point from a penalty lineout when Allan’s physicality brushed aside a gather of Strathmore players. Unable to tackle him, the hooker ran through to score. Aitken converted to stretch Howe ahead by 8-29.

Strathmore to their credit never gave up. In a similar scenario to their first score, they camped on the Howe line. Losing patience, the refreee produced a yellow card against Player. It seemed Howe had done their job well when a Strathmore player dropped the ball from a kick ahead. Yet inexplicably the referee allowed him to regather and score.