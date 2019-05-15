Students manage to get elusive win over Doo’cot

The third round of the SPCU Division 1 draw saw St Andrews head up to Perth for a match against recent rivals Perth Doo’cot.

Having been soundly beaten in the last three meetings between the sides, StAUSCC came prepared for a hard-fought contest.

Winning the toss on a slightly spongy pitch, St Andrews’ captain Frankland asked the home side to bat. Despite challenging conditions and some tight bowling from Armstrong and Haines, the Perth openers Ferguson and Calder stuck in and it wasn’t until the introduction of Earnshaw that the first wicket fell in the 17th over with the score on 33.

An unlucky run out just after drinks, however, created another opening and St Andrews began to chip away.

A further wicket to Earnshaw and the successful return Armstrong who picked up 3 in addition to an athletic run out had Perth well-and-truly on the back-foot.

Miller and Frankland finished off the Perth innings, which had crept up to a total of 108 courtesy of some good stroke play from Patterson who ended up 13*.

In reply, St Andrews got off to a shaky start.

A mix up between openers McLennan and Frankland saw them both end up at the same end, Frankland being the one having to depart for only 2 leaving St Andrews 8 for 1.

The wicket saw Earnshaw come to the crease and he and McLennan set about accumulating runs.

The pair dug in and, keeping ahead of the run rate, took the score to 53 before McLennan chipped a ball to short cover.

This wicket brought Crooks to the middle.

Together, he and Earnshaw proceeded to wear down the Perth team as chances were few-and-far-between.

Eventually the pair knocked off the Perth total, Earnshaw, who ended with scratchy but match-winning 38*, hitting the winning runs.

Scoreline - Perth Doo’cot Cricket Club 2nd XI (108 all out off 44.4 overs, D. Armstrong 3-22) lost to St Andrews University Staff Cricket Club (109 - 2 off 31.4 overs, J. Earnshaw 38*) by 8 wickets.