Stumped Largo fall well below their standards

On a warm and muggy day in Edinburgh, 10 man Largo faced Holy Cross who, after some recent heavy defeats, were looking for just their second win of the league season.

Largo were looking to maintain their mid table position after last week’s good win against Kirk Brae and aiming to build on some poitive momentum.

Again with captain Scott and vice-captain Harney unavailable, it was Murray Sneddon who captained the side and his first act of the day was to lose the toss and Largo were asked to field first.

Opening with Warrander, fresh from his five wicket haul last week and Aidan Brown, Largo were dealt a blow as for the second time in two weeks Brown had issues after his first over and wouldn’t be able to continue his spell in the game.

Gillin replaced him and was finding good bounce from the wicket but neither he nor Warrander could find a consistent line and length early on to put pressure on the home side’s openers.

However, Warrander as he got in to his spell, managed to find the form he had shown last week and removed both openers caught firstly by Eglinton and then by Gillin to leave Holy Cross 34/2 after 10 overs.

These wickets brought together the partnership of opposition captain House and Collister though that would ultimately swing the game in favour of the home side. Change bowlers Eglinton and Michie bowled well with the ball swinging consistently for both but without much luck including both having tough catches dropped off them it was Holy Cross who were in control at 89/2 at the half way mark.

Sneddon, looking to break the partnership, turned to the experience pair of Mowat and Bentley after drinks but neither could provide the wickets required for the Largo side with countless edges dropping out of reach of keeper Ian Brown in particular.

Both batsman would pass 50 and with the score on 176 finally the partnership was broken with Warrander returning to the attack producing a skier off the edge of Collister’s bat, which was very well caught by Bentley at mid wicket, Collister scoring a well played 78.

With wickets in hand, however, Holy Cross could set about getting a good score to test the Largo batting line up and despite further wickets for Warrander and one for Gillin, Holy Cross finished on 214/5 off their 50 overs with House falling agonisingly short of a century on 98 not out, with Stevie Warrander again the pick of the Largo bowlers with 4-47.

Largo, now batting with another man down due to a bad blow to face while fielding for Mowat, opened with Barclay and Bentley and got off to a poor start with firstly Barclay edging behind to the keeper on just one before Bentley got a good delivery hitting the top of off stump to bowl him for just four and leave Largo 13/2 in just the fourth over.

In at number four for Largo was Sneddon who was confident after scoring 100 earlier in the season against the same opponents though a vastly different attack, but he and Gillin showed what could be done in the good batting conditions with Gillin especially playing a very good counter attacking innings to put Largo ahead of the required rate.

With the score now on 62 in the 13th over the partnership was broken with Sneddon unlucky to stand on his own stumps for 12 before soon after Gillin was also dismissed bowled by Scott for an entertaining 40 including 3 6s and 5 fours.

This unfortunately though would be the start of a collapse for the Largo side and with no one else able to make double figures Largo were bowled out for a very disappointing 78, a loss by 138 runs.

This is a very poor loss for the Largo side considering the size of defeat and the league positions of the respective sides with the batting display far short of the standard set throughout the season so far. There was no hiding the disappointment after the game.

They will be hoping for a much improved showing next week at home to Boroughmuir to help avoid the prospect of dropping in to a relegation fight to end the season.

Match ball sponsor: Tower Stores, Dysart.

Summary: Holy Cross (214/5, House 98*, Warrander 4-47) beat Largo 76 AO (Gillin 40) by 138 runs

Largo firsts: Barclay, Bentley, H Gillin, Sneddon (c), Eglinton, I Brown (wk), A Brown, S Warrander, Michie, Mowat.