Stunning light and sound projection continues the build up to 150th Open
A light and sound projection show was beamed on to the clubhouse of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews as the countdown to The 150th Open continued.
The R&A celebration of light was attended by residents of St Andrews who gathered at the world-renowned Old Course to watch celebrated moments from the championship’s cherished history brought to life through the dramatic projection show.
The state-of-the-art production was narrated by actor and lifelong golf fan Gerard Butler. It charted the remarkable journey of golf since The Open began in 1860.
A tribute in support of Ukraine and its people also took place as colours of the nation’s flag were projected onto the clubhouse building.
