Stunning light and sound projection continues the build up to 150th Open

A light and sound projection was held at the R&A clubhouse as the countdown to The Open continues

The R&A celebration of light was attended by residents of St Andrews who gathered at the world-renowned Old Course to watch celebrated moments from the championship’s cherished history brought to life through the dramatic projection show.

The state-of-the-art production was narrated by actor and lifelong golf fan Gerard Butler. It charted the remarkable journey of golf since The Open began in 1860.

A tribute in support of Ukraine and its people also took place as colours of the nation’s flag were projected onto the clubhouse building.

A message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine was part of the display. Pic by James Bridle www.JamesBridlePhoto.co.uk