Success for Fifers at Cowdenbeath Racewall

Kyle Irvine in his Saloon at Cowdenbeath Racewall.

The local drivers up winning seven out of the thirteen races that they contested – the solitary rollover from Becki Ritchie having clipped the spun car of John Paton in the opening Prostock heat wasn’t Fife related.

The Fifers picked up two wins in the Formula IIs, Saloons and three in the Prostocks but failed to get a win in the ORCI Ministox on a successful night for the Kingdom where there was a good turn out of cars in all the formula.

It started well for the Formula II drivers when Cowdenbeath’s Paul Reid won the opening heat and whilst he led the second and the final for some time on both occasions, he lost out during the closing stages and had to settle for lower order results.

Windygates’s British Champion Gordon Moodier picked up a third in heat two a second in the meeting final before going on to win the Grand National.

In the Saloons it was Ross Watters, from Windygates who dominated the heats winning the first and whilst he was second home in the second heat, the winner had jumped the start and was penalised for doing so,

However, during the final whilst Watters made up a lot of ground, he had to settle for third place.

Kyle Irvine from Glenrothes finished in second place in heat two and fourth in the final with Lochgelly’s Andrew Mathieson second in the final after having eld the race for a few laps.

In the Ministox Lochgelly’s Jake Wilson finished as the runner up in heat one but after that had to settle for third spots in heat two as well as the final.

It was a clean sweep for the drivers in the Prostock where Graeme Fleming from Kirkcaldy won the opening heat, crashed out in the second as Darren Rae from Lochgelly went through to win heat two as well as the final.

This Saturday the Saloon drivers return as do the ORCi Ministox and they are joined in the fray by the Unlimited Bangers, the Prostock Basics and the Micro F2s.