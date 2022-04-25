Success for young Glenrothes swimmers

Youngsters at Glenrothes Amateur Swim Club.

With Covid restrictions easing, swim galas were started again at the tail end of last year with a successful start for the club’s young swimmers.

Most recently, swimmers from the older squads have been competing in the East District Age Groups where they were able to swim against others in their age from other teams around the East Central of Scotland.

As well as many Personal Best times for the swimmers, this was the first time some of these swimmers had competed at this level at all but didn’t let that phase them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amelia Burel (12) was able to get silver in, not one, but seven different events and stormed her way through her first big gala in rounds 1, 2 and 3.

She said: “I was nervous heading into my first big gala.

"I had done other galas before covid, but not at this level.

"There were three rounds of the East District, and I swam 11 races in total.

"The experience was worthwhile and has helped me develop further into my swimming.

"I did well and got a PB in all my races and managed to make a number of finals. I got seven silver medals and qualified for three swims at the Scottish National Age Group Championships.

"It was great being able to swim with more experience swimmers and chat with them at the galas."

She added: “I now feel better prepared for big galas in the future!”

Building on the success of the EDAGs, the club had six swimmers qualify for the Scottish National Age Group Championships that took place in Glasgow Tollcross International Swimming pool – a meet that takes place in April across five days with swimmers from across the whole of Scotland.

There were plenty more PBs achieved, finals being reached, times gained for Scottish Squads, and even a Scottish Champion in the shape of David Smyth with a time of 1:09:78 in the 100m Breaststroke.

Craig Holmes, who was appointed Head Coach of Team GASC in August, said: “For many of our swimmers this was their first experience at the Scottish National Age Group Championships, they did extremely well and weren’t fazed by the event.