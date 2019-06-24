Sun shines down on the Racewall and track stars revel in the conditions

It was a beautiful evening at the Cowdenbeath Racewall on Saturday night and on a dry and fast track there was no shortage of action.

Despite having their fourth track meeting of the month, there was surprisingly good turnout of cars with Clifford Doak taking over the wheel of the 216.

Mind you, he had an interesting outing getting caught up in shunts in two of his three outings.

Local drivers were Liam McGill (Dysart), Dean McGill (East Wemyss), Scott Galbraith (Auchtermuchty), David Dignan (Leven) and Michael Bethune (Kirkcaldy).

The first heat was led off by Mark Blackie but within a couple of laps Craig Tosh was through into the lead.

Jonathan Howe moved into second ahead of Dignan but they were being caught by Leon Stewart.

Stewart worked his way through into second spot but soon had L McGill closing him down.

However when the chequer appeared Tosh was first home but was adjudged to have made too good a start and it was Stewart who inherited the win from L McGill, the penalised Tosh, Bethune and D. McGill with Dignan ninth and Galbraith tenth. Blackie again made the better of the starts when heat two started but the race was suspended after Bethune got inside of Stewart and Rankine with the latter pair ended up crashing against the wall.

Blackie led on the restart but next time around Tosh was through into the lead and simply drove away from the field.

Kempton and Doak tangled on the turnstile bend and with Tosh crossing the line to win from L McGill and James Gray, Dignan seventh with Galbraith ninth the race was stopped.

The final saw Blackie again lead the field away from Howe with Tosh soon moving into third place.

Howe and Tosh were squabbling over second and were soon joined by Simon Morris.

However when lapping Doak the cars tangled leaving Doak and Howe sidelined and Morris to received the black flag after being on the hallowed football pitch.

Tosh moved into the lead but Blackie was being caught by L. McGill and when the latter tried to overtake he was clipped and spun.

Next time around Blackie was clipped and hit a marker tyre, Tosh through carried on with a useful lead as he picked up his second win of the night from Bethune and D McGill with Galbraith in seventh.

Tosh received his trophy plus a tyre from sponsor Protyre Recycling Scotland.

This Saturday the Formula II and 2 Litre Saloon drivers top the billing but also in action are the Prostock and the Micro Banger drivers who are racing for their Supreme title.

The meeting starts at 6.00pm