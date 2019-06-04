Sun shines down on traditional fives tournament

This year’s Balmullo 5s took place in the village park over the weekend.

This year’s format changed from primary school and secondary school tournaments by adding another two competitions, reducing the age difference for competing teams down to to years instead of four.

Saturday for the kids had teams coming from as far away as Broughty Ferry and Methil with local club St Andrews Colts providing 13 out of the 36 teams who competed in the various age sections.

Sunday saw the turn of the adults where a turnout of 17 teams was very impressive.

The primary junior event had a local derby for the final with St Andrews Colts 09 A coming out on top by beating St Andrews Colts 09 B. In the Primary Senior competition, the AM Allstars triumphed over East Fife 07.

The secondary Junior tournament was also a local derby final with St Andrews Colts 06 C defeating St Andrews Colts 05 Black. The 06 Colts team picking up winner’s medals for the third year running. Kyle Thaw and Aaron Stewart from the village were again part of the winning team. The secondary senior winners were Murder On Zidane’s Floor with Balmullo boy Finlay Foulkes’ team Puyol Pants Down the runners up.

The Adults tournament saw the return of four times previous winners the Dream Team after they took a year out. They successfully managed to claim title number five after beating last year’s winners Rapid Viagra in the final.

Special thanks to all who came to watch or compete and help set up, as well as Tayport Juniors FC, Fife Thistle FC, AM Soccer and St Andrews Colts for the loan of equipment to make this all possible.

Organisers have also thanked event sponsors.