Sun splits the Cowdenbeath Racewall and leads to a great night

It was a glorious evening at the Cowdenbeath Racewall on Saturday and on a dry and fast track the stock car drivers served up some exciting racing.

The 1300 Saloon drivers were in good form and there were quite a few dices going on at the lower end of the field that had the attention of the crowd as drivers moved others over to claim a place.

Fife drivers on the grid included Aaron Hastie (Ceres).

The Young Guns race saw Charlie Folan go through to win from Paterson and Paul Moffat.

Lindsell led home Wilson and Sturrock in the battle for fourth.

The first heat saw George Hendry lead the cars away but Moffat was leading after the end of the lap.

Folan caught Moffat to take the lead but the latter’s engine blew a few laps later and as a result a few of the drivers were sliding on the oil for a couple of laps.

Folan was to be caught by Hegg on the penultimate lap and was then spun as Hegg took his new car to victory.

Wilson recovered from an early spin to finish seventh ahead of Cosans in tenth.

Folan made no mistake in heat two going through to win from Lindsell and Hendry with Hastie the only local driver in the top ten in fifth.

On the restart Hendry lost the lead to Hegg who then got pushed wide as Clark dived through into the lead but there was another race suspension when Lindsell crashed out.

In the end Clark held on to win from Hegg with Folan in third spot.

Cosans brought his car home in fourth ahead of Whyte in seventh and Wilson in ninth after another spin.

The Ministox drivers were racing for their Easter Challenge and the field was split into a two thirds format.

Scott Allardyce (Anstruther) and Mitch Gold (Leven) were in action.

In the opening heat Taylor Borthwick went on to win from Logan Bruce and Gold whilst C Adams finished in fifth.

In heat two T Borthwick again made light work of making her way through the field this time winning from Ross Lawrence. Heat three was led from start to finish by Robbie Armit.

When the final T Borthwick raced clear and she went through to win the Easter Challenge from Bruce and Lawrence.

Gordon Moodie (Windygates) was racing at Skegness on Friday with his Formula II where he picked up a win and a second place in the heats and then went through to win the final.

On Sunday Moodie travelled to Bristol for their World Championship qualifying round where he started well by winning the opening heat but had to retire during the final.

Moodie returned for the Grand National where he finished in second place.