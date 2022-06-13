Superbikes set to thrill Fife race fans

Leading racers will arrive in the kingdom this weekend

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship event, AB2k round, supported by EventScotland, will showcase some of the best bike racers and teams when the renowned series rolls in for three days of competition between June 17-19.

The riders' speed, skill and bravery is off the scale as these extremely talented individuals battle it out on the challenging circuit.

Knockhill’s twists and turns always produce stunning elbow-to-elbow action with the 180mph superbikes from Honda, Kawasaki, Ducati, Suzuki and others racing within touching distance of each other.

The entry is impressive, as are the teams and the whole set up with some 2500 coming and staying in Fife for four days or more.

Tarran Mackenzie is returning to Scotland with the coveted number 1 plate on his Yamaha and Perth sensation Rory Skinner is continuing his second season in the British Superbikes and has already marked himself out as a title contender.

Stuart Gray, the Knockhill director of events said "It is so special to see the British superbikes return north of the Border.