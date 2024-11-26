Surprise prize for Ruby McDonald at London awards

Ruby McDonald is a dedicated sports volunteer

Glenrothes girl Ruby McDonald and her foster mum Fiona had a fantastic evening at Monday night’s Variety Disability Sports Awards ceremony at Soho Place Theatre in London.

Although Ruby didn’t win in the ‘Inspiration Award’ category she was nominated in, she and all the other nominees in the various categories did not leave empty handed.

“It was a really good night,” Fiona said. "Ruby enjoyed it. She wasn’t the overall winner but she got a medal marking Variety’s 75th anniversary.”

Ruby, 18, whose challenging start to life saw her enter foster care aged five, retains a very active lifestyle despite having Foetal Alcohol Syndrome.

She helps Primary 2s at Warout Primary School, assists Glenrothes Strollers football team’s after school club and plays as a midfielder – as the team’s only female seven-a-side player alongside her best friend and goalkeeper Leo Cameron – also coaching in para football.