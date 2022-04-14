Swimmers celebrate at Fife awards ceremony

The awards evening celebrates the best in sport achievement from across north east Fife.

The occasion, which has had to be cancelled over the past couple of years, returned recently to Cupar Corn Exchange,

It hails clubs, teams and individuals for their commitment to sport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were winners across the board on the night for the swimming clubs

Both local swimming clubs and their members had been nominated for a number of awards on the night and there was certainly plenty of glory.

Step Rock jointly won the club project award for providing virtual land-training and open-water training sessions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was also recognised for its return to swimming programme where younger swimmers received extra training.

Cupar & District Swimming Club were announced as runner-up in the keeping connected award for their work in supporting the Cupar Foodbank throughout 2021 and 2022.

Three members from Cupar & District, Sophie Sherriffs, Megan Martin and Helen Black, won the voluntary sporting role award.

The three girls have recently gained coaching qualifications and regularly help with training sessions at the club.

Orla Suttie from Step Rock was runner-up in this category, having become a qualified coach, lifeguard and team captain within the club.

James Waite won coach of the year award for his dedicated voluntary work at Cupar & District Swimming Club and Falkland Cricket Club.

Waite was congratulated at the evening too for the time and dedication he puts into PE lessons at Falkland Primary School.

One of Step Rock’s swimmers and volunteers, Isla Hedley, was runner-up in the prestigious elite junior performer award for her performances nationally and internationally in athletics and triathlon.