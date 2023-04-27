Swimming: Cupar club's members impress at SNAG Championships
Cupar and District had ten swimmers at the recent Scottish National Age Group championships in Aberdeen earlier this month.
Ella McGeorge (17/18 years age group) had an outstanding meet, making the finals in all three breaststroke events, coming ninth in Scotland in the 50m distance, sixth in the 200m with a new long course personal best and fifth in the 100m. Other breaststrokers were Euan Gray (17/18) in the 50m and 100m, who achieved two new fastest long course times and Helen Black (17/18) in the 200m breaststroke distance.
Richard Laws (16 years age group) secured a place in the 50m backstroke final, coming tenth in Scotland. He had a very busy championships, also racing in the 100m and 200m backstroke, the 50, 100m and 200m freestyle events as well as the 100m butterfly, coming home with four new long course personal bests. Caera Baillie (16) also took on the 100m butterfly and Steven Laws (15 years age group) raced the 50m freestyle, achieving his fastest long course time.
Brogan Smith and Oscar Muir (both 11-13 years age group) enjoyed their first national age group championships. Brogan swam the 100m freestyle and the 200m breaststroke in new long course personal bests, and narrowly missed out on a final for the 100m breaststroke distance. Oscar competed in the 100m and 200m backstroke, as well as the 100m butterfly and 100m freestyle, taking home two long course fastest times from his four races. They were joined by Zak Strachan and Aaron Jamieson for the fast and raucous 11-13 years 4 x 100m freestyle, and used the highly competitive atmosphere to go faster than their entry time.