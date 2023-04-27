Swimming: Cupar club's members impress at SNAG Championships

Members of Cupar & District Swimming Club that attended the Scottish National Age Group Championships in Aberdeen (Photo: Contributed)

Ella McGeorge (17/18 years age group) had an outstanding meet, making the finals in all three breaststroke events, coming ninth in Scotland in the 50m distance, sixth in the 200m with a new long course personal best and fifth in the 100m. Other breaststrokers were Euan Gray (17/18) in the 50m and 100m, who achieved two new fastest long course times and Helen Black (17/18) in the 200m breaststroke distance.

Richard Laws (16 years age group) secured a place in the 50m backstroke final, coming tenth in Scotland. He had a very busy championships, also racing in the 100m and 200m backstroke, the 50, 100m and 200m freestyle events as well as the 100m butterfly, coming home with four new long course personal bests. Caera Baillie (16) also took on the 100m butterfly and Steven Laws (15 years age group) raced the 50m freestyle, achieving his fastest long course time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad