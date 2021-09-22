Table service is resumed for Fife club

Howard Lee was amongst the club members back in action

Three teams were playing in the Secondary Shield.

At Cosmos Community Centre, their new home venue, Swots and New Kids locked horns in a first round derby match.

With Swots' captain Kong Wan unavailable, this promised to be a close match and so it proved with New Kids running out as out eventual winners with a narrow 5-4 scoreline.

Local student Louis MacLeod proved their star on the night with three wins from three.

MacLeod overcame Ian Smith in five close sets and this was probably the most telling result of the night.

Dave Beveridge and Charlie Ross each pitched in with a win to add to Louis' treble, while Sandy Pearson and Smith kept Swots in the fight with two wins each.

It was a baptism of fire for Victor Trojan, making his debut for the club, but he showed that he has been a valuable addition, pushing all three Swots close.

Truants had to make the trip to Brechin to play Buccaneers on Thursday evening and felt they had achieved a minor victory of organisation just arriving at the venue on time given the challenge of crossing the Tay Road Bridge during a week of disruption.

Graham Wood played his usual sound captain's role, starting Truants off with a five-set victory and following this up with two more wins to enjoy an excellent start to the new competitive campaign.

The ever reliable Howard Lee added two points and Martin Turnbull, also making his competitive debut, scored one win so that Truants advanced to the next round with a 6-3 victory.

In addition to competitive play, St Andrews Table Tennis Club also offers social play for adults.

The club is all inclusive and is keen to welcome anyone keen to get involved in the sport to get in touch with them.

Anyone interested is welcome to attend the club’s next evening session at Cosmos on Wednesday, September 29 between 6.30 and 8.30pm.