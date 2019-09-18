Table tennis sides shake of the rust at Eglinton trophy

St Andrews Tennis Club’s long summer of well-attended practice came to an end with the Eglinton tournament, organised and expertly run by Elaine Forbes.

Groups of two and three players competed in a handicap-based round-robin tournament.

Emma Bisset and Graham Wood were unstoppable and dominated the event despite some very fair handicaps, adding their names for the first time on the trophy.

Revelling in the previous week’s glory, Graham led the Truants (Division 2) to victory in the first round of the DDTTA (Dundee District and Tayside Table tennis Association) doubles tournament, kicking off the season in style.

Their opponents, Astronauts (Division 3), fielded a young and promising team, but they were no match for the experienced side from Gauldry who march on to the next round of the competition, where they will face Villa, the second division winners last year and newly promoted to first division.

Prospects, however, couldn’t compete against first division runners-up Knights who were slick on the tables all evening.

The two-division differential was too great to overcome and although Prospects put up a good fight, they were unable to trouble Knights for the sweep.

Next week, the regular league season starts with Division 1 when Prefects face Aces, in Division 2 New Kids and Swots welcome Tigers and Lundin Lasers respectively and Truants are away against Comets and finally, in Div 3 Prospects are also away to face Kingsway.