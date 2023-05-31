News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled

Table tennis: Special Olympics swimming gold medallist Ryan Peterson is now excelling at ping pong

St Andrews disability sports star Ryan Peterson added another success to his list of honours by taking the silver medal at his first table tennis competition.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 31st May 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 16:25 BST
Ryan Peterson in table tennis action (Submitted pic)Ryan Peterson in table tennis action (Submitted pic)
Ryan Peterson in table tennis action (Submitted pic)

Entering the recent tournament organised by Perth and Kinross Disability Sportat Bell's Sports Centre, Peterson kept a very cool head to win four close encounters against opponents from throughout Scotland.

These victories took him to the final where he found David Morrison of Drumchapel just too strong. It was still a notable achievement for the St Andrews star.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peterson, who has previously represented Great Britain in swimming at the Special Olympics in China where he won gold, is also a member of Kinburn Bowling Club who supports Dundee United.

He turned to ping pong 15 months ago when Fife Social Services withdrew day care post Covid and he was searching for more activities to productively fill his days.

Most Popular

The social TT session at Cosmos Community Centre on Tuesday mornings has proved the perfect place for Peterson to join in friendly doubles matches and his colleagues will take great delight in hearing of his success.

Related topics:St AndrewsDisabilityPerth