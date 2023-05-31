Ryan Peterson in table tennis action (Submitted pic)

Entering the recent tournament organised by Perth and Kinross Disability Sportat Bell's Sports Centre, Peterson kept a very cool head to win four close encounters against opponents from throughout Scotland.

These victories took him to the final where he found David Morrison of Drumchapel just too strong. It was still a notable achievement for the St Andrews star.

Peterson, who has previously represented Great Britain in swimming at the Special Olympics in China where he won gold, is also a member of Kinburn Bowling Club who supports Dundee United.

He turned to ping pong 15 months ago when Fife Social Services withdrew day care post Covid and he was searching for more activities to productively fill his days.