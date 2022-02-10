Tayport - a club moving in the right direction

Under manager Eddie Wolecki Black, Tayport have now won their last eight games in all competitions.

In the tough Midlands League, a division packed with ambitious clubs full of quality, that’s nothing to be sniffed at.

Their most recent success came away from home at Lochee United, the 2-0 win at Thomson Park the club’s first victory at that ground for 26 years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's all smiles at the Canniepairt right now. Pic by Ryan Masheder

That tells its own story about the positive direction the club has been taking in recent times.

Wolecki Black was understandably delighted with the effort of his side on Saturday.

He said: “I was very, very pleased, the team worked their socks off.

"I asked the players at half-time to make it 90 minutes of work rate, not 45, and they did that in the second-half, so I’m very proud of them.

"The clean sheet pleases me as well because that’s back-to-back now.

"That’s always good for confidence and now we’re getting both sides right.

"We’re still scoring goals but now we’re adding clean sheets which is great.

"Make no mistake, Lochee United are a good team and we knew our goalkeeper would have to make a few saves for us to get the result.

"Darren Brown did that, one in the first-half especially.

"They missed one as well but you need those things to go for you.”

There’s a return to the Canniepairt for Tayport this weekend when they play host to Broughty Athletic.