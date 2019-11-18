Téa Jensen took ker skills to another level in 2019

Things continue to look up for downhill mountain biker Téa Jensen who reckons she’s been in the form of her life over 2019.

The Windygates 18-year-old has dominated in the sport at both home and abroad and is now the number one junior female in the national rankings.

Racing as a second year junior, Téa’s 2019 has seen her win the SDA series, finish runner up in the UK National Champs, HSBC National Downhill Series and the Scottish Champs and also place ninth in the top class World Cup Series.

The Fife Council modern apprentice cycling development officer says things could hardly have gone much better.

Téa said: “I feel progression has been one of the biggest things I have taken away from this season.

“I have developed my riding skills to another level as a result of pushing my limits and racing the World Cup tracks all over Europe on different terrain and conquering large features on track.

“As with competing in any sport, at this level it comes with nerves created by having the desire to succeed, being surrounded by huge spectator crowds and racing on challenging tracks. I feel having to control and channel these nerves effectively has improved my mental strength hugely going forward.

“Having learned and developed all of these skills and knowledge from the World Cups I was then able to transfer it into the British National races to enhance my performance.

“By being in the position of ‘the one to beat’ in the British National series I have continued to learn due to sitting in this constant pressurised position and having to deal with the pressure effectively to prevent it from effecting my performance in a negative way.”

The Windygates teen admits the season has seen highs and lows.

Missing out on the British National overall title at the final race of the series following a crash was an obvious disappointment, but that was balanced by top performances like a fifth place at the World Cup in Lenzerheide, Switzerland.

“That was the biggest high I have experienced in my career so far,” said Téa.

“These moments were all great learning opportunities for me to develop in dealing with both such success and disappointment.”

Despite having plenty to still achieve in the sport herself, Téa has already started giving something back.

Her role with the council sees the teen work with the next generation of mountain cyclists.

It’s something she loves, and is thankful to her employer for helping with her packed racing schedule.

“Managing the balance between work, training and competing isn’t easy but I manage it by squeezing every minute out of every day to use my time wisely,” she said.

“My boss and colleagues are extremely supportive and accommodating towards my training and competing which is brilliant and makes this juggling act a hundred times easier.

“I am always keen to attract more young people into cycling in general and indeed into Mountain Biking. I am involved in leading a young girls cycling project in my local community which has been a great success and very beneficial for the girls in a number of ways.”