Team GB call ups for Fife ice hockey teens

Following her call up to the Team GB squad for the Youth Olympics, Fife teenager Mirren Foy has secured another national call-up.

The 15-year-old Fife Flames player from Glenrothes has been named in the Great Britain Under-18 Women’s squad for the U18 Women’s World Championship Division I Group B tournament in Poland.

Also receiving the call-up is Lundin Links youngster Sophie Campbell, who currently plays down in Hull with women’s ice hockey outfit, Kingston Diamonds.

The IIHF tournament, which runs from January 2-8, takes place at the Janow Arena in Katowice.

GB will come up against hosts Poland, along with Austria, China, Korea and Norway and hope to improve on last year’s bronze medal.

The GB men’s U18 side playing at the World Championship Division II Group A in Tallinn, Estonia will also have Fife representation.

Former Fife Flames player James Spence, will be joined by Kirkcaldy’s Fynn Page when they take part in the six-team tournament in March.

Both now live and play in Canada.